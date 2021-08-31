87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Residents can now get gas at Murphy Express on Florida Boulevard

2 hours 9 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 31 2021 Aug 31, 2021 August 31, 2021 9:17 AM August 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents now can access fuel at Murphy Express on Florida Boulevard. Lines of cars are reported to extend around the block causing major traffic buildup in the area.

Murphy Express is only allowing six pumps to be used causing an average wait time of two hours for those in line. The gas station is now accepting card payments, and all transactions have to be made inside. 

Hurricane Ida has left residents waiting for the opportunity to fill up their tanks. Many are also filling their gas cans to power their generators as the city still faces major power outages.

Trending News

Anyone who is still looking for gas is urged to download "Gas Buddy" to locate which stations have been restocked with gas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days