Residents can now get gas at Murphy Express on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Residents now can access fuel at Murphy Express on Florida Boulevard. Lines of cars are reported to extend around the block causing major traffic buildup in the area.

Murphy Express is only allowing six pumps to be used causing an average wait time of two hours for those in line. The gas station is now accepting card payments, and all transactions have to be made inside.

Hurricane Ida has left residents waiting for the opportunity to fill up their tanks. Many are also filling their gas cans to power their generators as the city still faces major power outages.

Anyone who is still looking for gas is urged to download "Gas Buddy" to locate which stations have been restocked with gas.