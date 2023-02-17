Latest Weather Blog
Residents and governments in more parishes can get FEMA help
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - Individuals who suffered flooding damage in St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes in the August floods are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement Thursday, adding them to a list of 20 other south Louisiana parishes that have been declared federal disaster areas.
People can go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov to register or call 1-800-621-3362 any day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Residents of the parishes who have already registered don't need to act again.
The agency also says that governments in Assumption, Cameron, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes are now eligible for FEMA assistance in repairing damage to public assets or cleaning up, joining a list of 20 other parishes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary-Liberty High basketball game cut short by brawl Wednesday night; LHSAA investigating
-
Three horses reunited with owners after being stolen from their stables in...
-
Campaign finance reports for governor's race show Jeff Landry with sizeable lead...
-
City-parish addresses drainage problems and flooding with Garden District residents
-
Protestors arrested after death of Alton Sterling finally moving on after lawsuit...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games