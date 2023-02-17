Residents and governments in more parishes can get FEMA help

BATON ROUGE - Individuals who suffered flooding damage in St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes in the August floods are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement Thursday, adding them to a list of 20 other south Louisiana parishes that have been declared federal disaster areas.



People can go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov to register or call 1-800-621-3362 any day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Residents of the parishes who have already registered don't need to act again.



The agency also says that governments in Assumption, Cameron, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and West Baton Rouge parishes are now eligible for FEMA assistance in repairing damage to public assets or cleaning up, joining a list of 20 other parishes.