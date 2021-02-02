34°
Latest Weather Blog
Resident flees home, calls 911 upon discovering couch on fire
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 1) evening, a fire broke out at a home in Old South Baton Rouge.
An occupant told emergency personnel they were in one of the home's bedrooms when they smelled smoke. Upon following the odor, the occupant discovered that the home's couch was on fire. At this point they fled and called 911.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to a home situated in the 1900 block of Arizona Street shortly before 7 p.m. and report finding the home engulfed in flames.
First responders worked swiftly and the blaze was under control in nearly 20 minutes.
No one was injured during the fire, but the home sustained $65,000 in damages.
At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Groundhog Day forecast
-
Biden meets with Sen. Bill Cassidy, other Republicans on virus aid Monday...
-
Louisiana launches statewide tutoring initiative to help students struggling amid pandemic
-
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not...
-
Elected official charged after online post about killing, eating federally protected birds
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary