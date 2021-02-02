34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Resident flees home, calls 911 upon discovering couch on fire

2 hours 37 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 5:02 AM February 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 1) evening, a fire broke out at a home in Old South Baton Rouge.

An occupant told emergency personnel they were in one of the home's bedrooms when they smelled smoke. Upon following the odor, the occupant discovered that the home's couch was on fire. At this point they fled and called 911.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to a home situated in the 1900 block of Arizona Street shortly before 7 p.m. and report finding the home engulfed in flames.

First responders worked swiftly and the blaze was under control in nearly 20 minutes.

No one was injured during the fire, but the home sustained $65,000 in damages.

At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days