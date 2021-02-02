Resident flees home, calls 911 upon discovering couch on fire

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 1) evening, a fire broke out at a home in Old South Baton Rouge.

An occupant told emergency personnel they were in one of the home's bedrooms when they smelled smoke. Upon following the odor, the occupant discovered that the home's couch was on fire. At this point they fled and called 911.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to a home situated in the 1900 block of Arizona Street shortly before 7 p.m. and report finding the home engulfed in flames.

First responders worked swiftly and the blaze was under control in nearly 20 minutes.

No one was injured during the fire, but the home sustained $65,000 in damages.

At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.