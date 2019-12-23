56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Resident escapes early morning house fire on Columbus Dunn Drive

WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A resident was forced to evacuate when flames erupted in the back of their Columbus Dunn Drive home.

Baton Rouge firefighters arrived on scene to find a blaze in the rear of the house.

After wrestling with the fire for just under thirty minutes, first responders were able to get the flames under control and ascertain that the fire was the result of an electrical problem. 

The resident escaped without injury, but flames and smoke left their house with about $8,000 in damages. 

