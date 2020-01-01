Reserve man killed in two-vehicle crash

GONZALES – Louisiana State Police say a fatal two-vehicle crash has killed a man who was traveling along Hwy 44 in Ascension Parish.

Troopers say the devastating crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m., Wednesday morning on LA Hwy 44, south of LA Hwy 941, and resulted in Kenneth Tregre's death.

Police say their initial investigation into the crash revealed that Tregre was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 44 in a 2008 GMC Sierra while a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at a red light (northbound) at Hwy 44's intersection with Pelican Point Parkway.

For reasons still under investigation, Tregre did not stop and crashed into the Chevrolet.

Tregre wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred and sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis and results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tregre, 55, was a resident of Reserve.