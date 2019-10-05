Reserve deputy arrested for negligent homicide in July crash that killed sanitation worker

BATON ROUGE - A man responsible for a crash that killed a city worker on the job has been charged with his death.

Vincent Dipuma, 62, was arrested Friday and booked on negligent homicide in the July 29 crash. State police confirm Dipuma was booked on charges tied to that accident.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as a 2017 Freightliner garbage truck was stopped in the southbound lane of Jefferson Highway bear Castle Ridge Avenue. Ricky Mitchell, a Richard's Disposal Inc. employee, was standing behind the truck when Dipuma's pick-up truck hit the rear of the vehicle.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dipuma, a reserve deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, was placed on administrative leave after the accident. He was not on duty at the time of the crash.