Rescuers make contact with crew members inside capsized cargo ship off Georgia coast

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

BRUNSWICK, GA - Rescue teams have made contact with crew members still inside the Golden Ray, the cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Georgia, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A plan to extract the crew members is being planned. Their conditions are unknown, officials said.

Four people were unaccounted for after the 656-foot vessel caught fire and overturned on the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, around 2 a.m. Sunday. Twenty people were safely removed on Sunday, officials said.

Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin told The Associated Press that the contact was made after rescuers rappelled down the side of the ship, adding that "the early indication is they are on board and OK."

The rescue team previously heard tapping noises from inside the ship, AP reported.

Those on board included 23 crew members, who are all are from South Korea, and a harbor pilot from the Port of Brunswick, according to the Coast Guard. The four crew members who remained were last known to be inside the engine room, officials said.

The vessel, which was carrying vehicles on its way to Baltimore, is still listing heavily on the water. The cause remains under investigation.