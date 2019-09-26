Rescuers find dog with gunshot wounds, legs sawed off in St. Tammany Parish

SLIDELL - A dog is on the road to recovery after it was horribly abused and left to die on the Northshore.

WWL reports deputies are investigating the horrific case involving Buddy, a dog who was found shot and with his hind legs seemingly cut off by a saw blade in a Slidell mobile home park.

Renee Purdy and other members of Dante's Hope Rescue East have been tending to his wounds.

"The vet, what he said is, it's not from (being) hit by a car. It's not from an animal and it's not from a trap. It is a clean cut, like the bone that is exposed, is a clean cut," Purdy told WWL.

Buddy's already had to undergo a blood transfusion, among other procedures. Before long he'll have to undergo surgery again to amputate his tail, which is exposed down to the bone. X-rays also show he was shot twice.

Dante's Hope has set up a fund to pay for Buddy's veterinary care. So far it's raised about $10,000. They hope to pay for a wheelchair so that he'll be able to get around on his own.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating the area where Buddy was found so that they might find whoever's responsible.

You can read more on Buddy and how to donate by clicking here.