Rescued K9 helps West Baton Rouge deputies make $1M heroin bust

WEST BATON ROUGE - A shelter dog turned drug detection officer helped law enforcement seize multiple kilograms of heroin.

Through the Animal Farm Foundation's Detection Dog Grant Program and Sector K9, Sentry was given a second chance at a new life.

Normally purebred detection dogs cost anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000. With the grant provided by the AFF, the dogs go through the Sector K9 training program “to assist police officers in fighting crime.”

With the program, police departments and schools can get the dogs for free.

On Monday K9 Sentry, Officer Allen Connelly from Addis, and deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office took four kilos of heroin off the streets following a traffic stop in WBR. The heroin was valued at $1,000,000.

Photos show the heroin had a "Bugatti" stamp on the outside.

As a result of the traffic stop, 40-year-old Jerry Mosley was arrested. He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, resisting an officer, and several traffic violations.