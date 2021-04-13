Six rescued after large boat capsizes near Grand Isle; crews continue searching

62°
Tuesday, April 13 2021
Source: WWL-TV
By: Falon Brown

GRAND ISLE - The U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding to the scene of a large boat that capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon.

According to the Coast Guard, 18 people were aboard a 129-foot Seacor Power commercial lift boat when it capsized around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. So far, six people have been rescued.

Powerful wind gusts were reaching 117 mph in the area around the time the vessel began to sink. A video posted to Facebook by Bruce J. Simon shows the choppy conditions out in the Gulf of Mexico today. 

According to WWL-TV, assets from Texas are en route to assist, along with a search plane. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

