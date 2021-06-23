87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rescue dogs flown out of La. to ease stress on shelters during hurricane season

1 hour 40 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, June 23 2021 Jun 23, 2021 June 23, 2021 3:24 PM June 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAND RAPIDS - A plane carrying over 150 Louisiana shelter dogs landed in Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

Dogs were moved out of Louisiana to relieve animal shelters during hurricane season. The BISSELL Pet Foundation flew shelter pets to West Michigan Regional Airport, where they will be shared between six shelters in Michigan.

Trending News

Last year was a record-breaking year for named storms and weather experts expect 2021 to bring another highly active hurricane season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days