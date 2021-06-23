87°
Latest Weather Blog
Rescue dogs flown out of La. to ease stress on shelters during hurricane season
GRAND RAPIDS - A plane carrying over 150 Louisiana shelter dogs landed in Michigan Wednesday afternoon.
Dogs were moved out of Louisiana to relieve animal shelters during hurricane season. The BISSELL Pet Foundation flew shelter pets to West Michigan Regional Airport, where they will be shared between six shelters in Michigan.
So many puppies! Around 160 dogs and cats were just unloaded from a plane here in Holland, coming from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana. They’re headed to multiple different shelters around West Michigan to go up for adoption! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/DfcdmfdhfB— Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) June 23, 2021
Last year was a record-breaking year for named storms and weather experts expect 2021 to bring another highly active hurricane season.
