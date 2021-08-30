74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rescue crews spend Sunday night, early Monday morning rescuing people from attics in LaPlace

2 hours 25 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 11:59 PM August 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz
Photo: Twitter/@longpig_tim

LAPLACE, La. - A handful of people reported being trapped in attics as flood water swallowed parts of LaPlace late Sunday night.

A storm surge pushed as much as five to seven feet of water into areas near the I-10/I-55 interchange after nightfall.  

"Everything added together to make for a bad situation," Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said in a late-night interview with WBRZ anchors Michael Shingleton and Sylvia Weatherspoon. 

Hotard said response crews were starting to rescue an undetermined number of people around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.  Calls for help started sometime between 10:30 and 11 and rescues started once it was safe.

State resources were expected to dispatch at midnight and spend the early hours of Monday doing rescues.

Pictures and video on social media showed high water in parking lots and in peoples' homes.  Numerous posts shared messages of people being forced into their attics to flee rising water.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days