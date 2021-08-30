Latest Weather Blog
Rescue crews spend Sunday night, early Monday morning rescuing people from attics in LaPlace
LAPLACE, La. - A handful of people reported being trapped in attics as flood water swallowed parts of LaPlace late Sunday night.
A storm surge pushed as much as five to seven feet of water into areas near the I-10/I-55 interchange after nightfall.
"Everything added together to make for a bad situation," Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said in a late-night interview with WBRZ anchors Michael Shingleton and Sylvia Weatherspoon.
Hotard said response crews were starting to rescue an undetermined number of people around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Calls for help started sometime between 10:30 and 11 and rescues started once it was safe.
Right now we are in a hotel in laplace bc st charles did a mandatory evacuation and well we arent doing good. The hotel has a back up generator but its flooding really bad. pic.twitter.com/3aIZNsXHhE— Timboi (@longpig_tim) August 30, 2021
@wdsu @MargaretOrr @TraversWDSU Flooding in LaPlace, La…Spring Meadow Subdivision pic.twitter.com/8nuN7dHmKD— Andrew Cannatella (@NOLAtvEngineer) August 30, 2021
