Rescue Alliance Louisiana Pet Food Bank 'urgently' in need of donations

Photo Courtesy of Rescue Alliance Louisiana Pet Food Bank

Gonzales – A nonprofit animal rescue organization is in need of public support.

Wednesday, Rescue Alliance Louisiana Pet Food issued a statement regarding its desperate need for donations.

In its email, the nonprofit stated: “Right now, because the Demand for food assistance is rising at an extraordinary rate, just as the Louisiana Pet Food Bank is being struck by shortages of both donated food and volunteer workers that serves Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parishes.”

As the economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis continue to take their toll, pet food pantries across the state are seeing the effects. That includes pet food pantries like the one operated by Rescue Alliance in Gonzales.

The organization says that that demand for food has increased at least threefold in the past two months. The pet food bank has already given out over 25,000 pounds of pet food due to a Covid-19 emergency grant by Alley Cat Allies, Tractor Supply of Gonzales and Rescuebank, and now needs help to restock.

Rescue Alliance is asking members of the public who are able to drop off donations of dry cat and dog food and cat litter so that it can offer support to other pet owners who might be struggling economically.

Donations can be dropped off at:

-PetStar Animal Care of Prairieville

38432 West Airline Drive

-Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs

25353 South Walker Road

-PetSmart Gonzales

40451 Lowes Avenue, Gonzales, LA 70737