Republicans praise Landry's plans to deploy National Guard; Democratic congressman calls it concerning

NEW ORLEANS — Rep. Troy Carter said Tuesday that Gov. Jeff Landry's request to activate 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops for use across the state is deeply concerning.

Carter, a Democrat, said that he supports the use of "smart, effective strategies to reduce crime and keep our communities safe," but takes issue with deploying military troops under the guise of public safety.

"Our city is not a war zone," Carter, who represents New Orleans and the surrounding areas, said. "Crime is down. What we need are investments in policing, prosecution, and prevention—not soldiers patrolling our neighborhoods. The National Guard plays a critical role in disaster response and homeland security. It should not be used as a political tool to score points on cable news."

News of Landry's plan to activate the National Guard for use in Baton Rouge, Shreveport and New Orleans follows President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in cities like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., as well as plans to deploy in places like Memphis and Portland.

"We should be focused on real, long-term solutions: hiring and training more local officers, supporting our judicial system, and investing in community-led public safety initiatives. Let's work together for Louisiana—but let's do it the right way," Carter said.

Conservative politicians praised the move, with Rep. Julia Letlow saying she supports Landry's request for the National Guard to assist in fighting crime.

"I’ve listened to my constituents and heard a real desire for more action to enhance public safety in places like Baton Rouge. Additional security in crime hotspots will help protect our families and allow our wonderful Louisiana cities to realize their full potential," Letlow said on social media.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said that she also supports the presence of military troops in Louisiana cities.

“While we have made tremendous progress in fighting crime throughout Louisiana since I took office - there is still more work to be done. That’s why I fully support Governor Landry’s official request for federal assistance to Secretary Hegseth and President Trump to deploy National Guard troops to Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans. Just one life lost to violence is too much," Murrill said.