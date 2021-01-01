Republicans lead in Louisiana's US Senate race fundraising

BATON ROUGE - Republican contenders for Louisiana's U.S. Senate seat are outraising their Democratic opponents and sitting on more cash in campaign accounts for the November election.



In the latest fundraising period, GOP U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany brought in the largest haul, raising $1.1 million.



But his $2.5 million in the bank is followed closely by Republican U.S. Rep. John Fleming. Fleming raised $536,000 from donors and has $2.4 million for the race.



Republican Treasurer John Kennedy raised $946,000 and has $1.4 million in the bank.



Among Democrats, Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell leads, raising $499,000 for the period and reporting $868,000 on hand. Lawyer Caroline Fayard brought in $273,000 and had $634,000 in the bank.



Reports were filed with the Federal Election Commission.