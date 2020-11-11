Republican Dan Sullivan wins reelection in US Senate race in Alaska

According to CNN, republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is projected to win reelection in Alaska, defeating independent Al Gross, who was running with the backing of national Democrats.

Sullivan joins the increasing number ofRepublican incumbents who have successfully defended seats targeted by Democrats in an effort to win the Senate majority.

Democrats are now looking to what is anticipated to be two Georgia runoff races in January as their only remaining shot at winning a majority in the chamber.

Sullivan was first elected in 2014 and his win comes as the path for Democrats to win the majority has narrowed significantly.

As all eyes are on Georgia, its special election will likely advance to a January runoff between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, CNN reports.

Georgia's other Senate race, between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, is also expected to go to a runoff, CNN says, while adding that it has not officially projected this race.

Democrats would need to flip both of those seats and the White House to win control since the vice president can break ties in the chamber.

A situation in which control of the Senate ends up on the line in two January runoffs would mean weeks of chaotic and intense campaigning by Democrats and Republicans in two very high-stakes elections where money would undoubtedly flow in at rapid speed from across the country.