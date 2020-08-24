76°
Republic will continue trash pick up Monday ahead of storm in WBR
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Republic Waste Management services will conduct its normal rounds of garbage pick Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Marco.
The company says it will not be doing recycling pickup.
Republic announced that trash collections may have to start earlier out of precaution and that Tuesday and Wednesday pickups will be decided after 4 p.m Monday.
Trash collection in Iberville parish is said to run as scheduled however that is subject to change depending if the storm makes it unsafe to do so.
