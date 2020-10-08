74°
Republic temporarily suspending trash services in Baker due to Hurricane Delta
BAKER - Republic Trash Service announced it will be temporarily suspending its trash collection services for the City of Baker on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday. Oct. 9, in anticipation of Hurricane Delta.
Trash pick-up will resume on the next scheduled date.
Republic advises residents not to put trash cans out on the road due to the weather threat.
