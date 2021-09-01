Republic suspends curbside recycling service in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE - Officials in West Baton Rouge announced Wednesday that due to the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) being without power and without the ability to process materials, Republic has suspended its curbside recycling service, effective immediately.



Once the MRF’s power has been restored and is operating as normal, Parish leaders will notify the public of resuming recycling services.

WBR Parish and Republic Services extended its thanks to locals for their patience.



They added that regular garbage services are operating as normal, in addition to the debris pickup process.