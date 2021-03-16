Republic Services suspending recyclable collections to further assist with debris cleanup

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish officials issued a Monday (March 15) notice informing citizens that Republic Services will be temporarily suspending recyclable collections.

The suspension will last for one week; it begins Tuesday, March 16 and ends Monday, March 22.

The purpose of the pause in collection is to allow Republic Services to further assist with debris cleanup from the recent winter storm, officials say. During the suspension of services Republic Services will add additional trucks to collecting storm debris along the normal service routes.

Officials say recycling will be serviced on the next service day.

According to the office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, this week marks the fourth week of winter storm debris cleanup, which is about 65% complete. The mayor's office said, in its release, that nn estimated 80,000 cubic yards of debris will be collected during the cleanup, which is about 50% more debris compared to Hurricane Delta cleanup.

The City-Parish estimates cleanup will be complete by the end of March.

