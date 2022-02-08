Reports: Saints hiring DC Dennis Allen as next head coach

Photo: Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be filling the head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, according to several reports.

ESPN was among the first to announce the Saints' hire Monday.

Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN.



Once again Allen replaces Sean Payton, minus the interim title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Allen has been the odds-on favorite to replace Payton since his exit two weeks ago, and after weeks of candidate interviews, the Saints decided to keep it in-house for their hire. Allen has been with the Saints for six season and filled in for Payton this past season when the head coach was out with COVID.

Allen has been in the NFL for more than 25 years and was previously a head coach in the league, leading the Raiders from 2012-2014.

The Saints defense was a strong suit of this past year's team, but Allen inherits a mess on the offensive side of the ball as there are quarterback questions that will dictate the direction the team is headed.

Allen is starting the third phase of his coaching tenure with New Orleans as he previously coached with the Saints first serving as assistant defensive line coach (2006-07) before being promoted to secondary coach (2008-10).

PLAYING CAREER: Texas A&M, 1992-95.

COACHING CAREER: Texas A&M, 1996-1999; Tulsa, 2000-01; Atlanta Falcons, 2002-05; New Orleans Saints, 2006-10, Denver Broncos, 2011, Oakland Raiders (Head Coach), 2012-14, New Orleans Saints 2015-.