Reports of potential bomb diverts flight to Alexandria International Airport

ALEXANDRIA - Two suspects are being detained after reports of a bomb on a plane forced a United flight to make an emergency landing at the Alexandria International Airport.

At around 12:24 pm, sheriffs in Rapides Parish got information about an inbound aircraft emergency. Deputies, the RPSO Bomb Squad, the England Airpark Fire Department, and the FBI were on the scene when passengers were safely loaded off the plane.

The flight was en route from Jackson, Mississippi to Houston, Texas when it had to be diverted to Alexandria. United is working to get passengers on another flight as soon as possible.

United Airlines released the following statement Wednesday evening: "CommutAir flight 4344, operating as United Express from Jackson, Mississippi to Houston, diverted to Alexandria, Louisiana, due to a customer-related security issue. The flight landed safely and was met by local authorities who are investigating the matter further."