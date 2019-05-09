Latest Weather Blog
Reports of flooding, lightning strikes as storms pound Baton Rouge area Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the Greater Baton Rouge area are experiencing flooding and other weather-related hazards Thursday afternoon while severe storms pass through the region.
High water has been reported around the Baton Rouge area near the following intersections:
-Acadian at I-10 underpass
-Scenic/72nd-North Blvd / 5th and 6th St
-Woodale / Florida
-22nd / Government
-North / 10th
-Port Hudson-Pride/Scott Barr
-Corporate/Citiplace
-Burbank/Nicholson
Water continues to rise on Acadian at I-10; exit and on-ramps are flooded. Several cars are stranded. DOTD is on the scene to assist. pic.twitter.com/XHhyfpaEmm— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) May 9, 2019
In Zachary, flooding has been reported near Winn Dixie on Church Street. Police Chief David McDavid says there's about one to two feet of water so far.
Lightning strikes have also been reported on Tunica Trace and Graham Lane in St. Francisville, along with downed trees in some roadways.
Authorities are advising residents to stay off the roads if possible to avoid high water.
