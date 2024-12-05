REPORTS: Houston hiring LSU tight ends coach Slade Nagle as offensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE - LSU tight ends coach Slade Nagle is leaving to take the offensive coordinator position at Houston, according to multiple reports.

On3, Footballscoop, and CBS Sports reported Wednesday that first-year LSU assistant coach Slade Nagle is leaving to be the new offensive coordinator at Houston.

Houston is expected to hire LSU tight ends coach Slade Nagle as its new offensive coordinator, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.



Nagle previously served as an OC under Willie Fritz at Tulane and helped the team go 23-4 in 2022 and ‘23. (@zach_barnett 1st).… pic.twitter.com/1J9gRokpKL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 4, 2024

Nagle will reunite with Houston head coach Willie Fritz, who Nagle coached with at Tulane for eight seasons.