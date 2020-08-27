Latest Weather Blog
Reports: Fire seen near Lake Charles chemical facility; Large cloud of smoke covering area
LAKE CHARLES - A chemical leak has apparently been reported in Lake Charles, according to reporters in the city covering the aftermath of Laura.
Video and pictures posted on social media show a cloud over a plant and floating over I-10 on the western side of Lake Charles.
BREAKING: Large Chemical leak from a plant in Lake Charles flowing over I-10, extremely dangerous situation. #hurricanelaura pic.twitter.com/61GA37NR1v— Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020
Large fire near oil refineries - Lake Charles @hurricanetrack pic.twitter.com/yk6QkpUjqf— GregNordstrom (@GregNordstrom) August 27, 2020
Big fire on the west end of #LakeCharles after #laura’s arrival. Also — Look at the damage at the bottom of the photo pic.twitter.com/O39fxItT3E— Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) August 27, 2020
BREAKING: ????— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 27, 2020
A large fire has broken out just off of Interstate 10 near Lake Charles, LA. There are some reports coming out that this is related to a chemical leak or a biohazard situation.
Stay with @WeatherNation for updates as we monitor the situation. #Laura #LAwx pic.twitter.com/El77PB8PAv
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp