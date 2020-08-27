Reports: Fire seen near Lake Charles chemical facility; Large cloud of smoke covering area

LAKE CHARLES - A chemical leak has apparently been reported in Lake Charles, according to reporters in the city covering the aftermath of Laura.

Video and pictures posted on social media show a cloud over a plant and floating over I-10 on the western side of Lake Charles.

BREAKING: Large Chemical leak from a plant in Lake Charles flowing over I-10, extremely dangerous situation. #hurricanelaura pic.twitter.com/61GA37NR1v — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) August 27, 2020

Large fire near oil refineries - Lake Charles @hurricanetrack pic.twitter.com/yk6QkpUjqf — GregNordstrom (@GregNordstrom) August 27, 2020

Big fire on the west end of #LakeCharles after #laura’s arrival. Also — Look at the damage at the bottom of the photo pic.twitter.com/O39fxItT3E — Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) August 27, 2020