Reportedly drunk man passed out at red light wakes up, hits law enforcement vehicle

CENTRAL - A reportedly drunk man was taken into custody after he hit a law enforcement vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Sources told WBRZ that around 2 p.m., officials received reports that a man was stopped at a red light at Magnolia Bridge and Greenwell Springs roads and his car never moved.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was alerted to the situation and parked their unit in front of the stopped car while they attempted to wake the man up. Once the man came to, he hit the gas and ran into the EBRSO vehicle.

State Police responded to the crash and did field sobriety testing before detaining the man. His name and official charges have not been released.