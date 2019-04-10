Report: Young & new Baton Rouge residents excluded from jury pool since 2011

BATON ROUGE - A court official has confirmed that huge portions of the Baton Rouge population have been passed over for jury duty selection in the past eight years, according to the Advocate.

East Baton Rouge Parish judicial administrator Ann McCrory acknowledged Wednesday that anyone who was under the age 18 in 2011 or who has moved to the city since that year has been excluded from jury selection for nearly a decade.

McCroy told the newspaper it's still unclear why the pool was so limited during this time frame, adding that new population data had been collected for the court's system on at least three different occasions since 2011. She said the error might be attributed to an outside firm contracted to manage the parish's "wheel" of potential jurors.

Questions were first raised after the jury selection for the trial of an accused cop killer in Caddo Parish was moved to EBR. The state supreme court ordered Judge Ramona Emanuel to hold a hearing concerning the lack of young people in the jury pool after the defendant's lawyers questioned the selection.