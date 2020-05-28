79°
Report: 'Worst case scenario' would limit Superdome to 13,000 fans

Thursday, May 28 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Officials in charge of the Superdome said they're preparing for an array of potential scenarios, including one that might limit the stadium to less than a fifth of its seating capacity.

Mercedes-Benz Superdone representatives said Thursday that they are currently weighing potential limitations as they await guidance from the NFL for the upcoming football season.

Among the ideas being passed around is a potential six-foot rule that would limit the stadium to about 13,000 people in the stands during football games. The stadium can usually seat more than 70,000.

Officials told WDSU that number is a potential "worst case scenario," and it's hopeful that the Superdome will be back to full capacity by the fall.

Officials representing the Superdome said they're hopeful the NFL will release guidance for the upcoming season in June.

