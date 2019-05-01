Report: VP Mike Pence visiting Louisiana Friday to support churches hit by arson

OPELOUSAS - Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly visiting Louisiana Friday in a show of support for three predominantly African-American churches destroyed in a series of arsons earlier this year.

The Advocate reports Congressman Clay Higgins helped orchestrate the visit to St. Landry Parish, where the three churches burned down in a span of 10 days from late March to early April. More than $2 million was raised to rebuild the churches after the news made national headlines.

Pence is expected to meet Rev. Gerald Toussaint and other churchgoers at the site of Mount Pleasant Church in Opelousas.

The man accused of setting fire to the churches, Holden Matthews, is being held without bond on arson and hate crime charges.