Report: Video showed concerns at Hard Rock hotel days before collapse

NEW ORLEANS - A video posted to social media this week reportedly shows the temporary supports that held up the parts of the Hard Rock hotel were on the verge of giving way days before the deadly collapse.

WWL reports the video was posted by Randy Gaspard, a New Orleans-area concrete contractor. The video purportedly taken by a worker Thursday, two days before the upper floors of the building collapsed, was taken inside the construction area. The Spanish-speaking worker could be heard criticizing the engineering of the structure.

“Look, Papo, 'the best engineering!' Look at these large stretches (between supports) and s**t beams! (unintelligible) They’re already to the point of breaking," he says in the video.

“What it shows is that the concrete deck has so much deflection that they can’t remove the shore posts,” Gaspard said. “They have so much load on them, it’s bending them.”

Gaspard said he was told workers had been removing the temporary posts. He says, “when they got to less and less of them, got more and more load on ‘em,” workers tried to tell the contractor to stop but were told to keep going.

The video also seemed to show water pooling in some areas, which Gaspard said was another sign of flaws in the design.

The upper floors collapsed Saturday, killing at least three people. First responders have said the search is on for another missing person, but they fear two large cranes at the site have also become unstable and are in danger of falling too.

The city has ordered a temporary evacuation for the area surrounding the Canal Street site.