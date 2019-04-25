Latest Weather Blog
Report: US sought to monitor Trump adviser last summer
WASHINGTON - A published report says the FBI obtained a court order to monitor communications of an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump last summer.
The Washington Post reported Tuesday the application to a special court to monitor Carter Page was part of the investigation into potential links between the Republican's presidential campaign and Russia. The newspaper cited unnamed law enforcement and other U.S. officials.
Page tells The Associated Press he believes the basis for the court order was "unjustified" and blames the Obama administration for suppressing "dissidents who did not fully support their failed foreign policy."
An FBI spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment from The AP.
The application for surveillance explained why investigators believed Page was an agent of Russia, officials told the newspaper.
