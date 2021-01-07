48°
Report: US Capitol police officer dies after riots in DC Wednesday

1 hour 39 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 6:08 PM January 07, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
WASHINGTON - An officer with U.S. Capitol Police has died Thursday, a day after a violent mob stormed the Capitol building.

CNN reports one of the officers who responded to the riots at the Capitol died Thursday. The nature of the officer's injuries was not immediately clear.

It's the fifth death associated with siege of the Capitol building so far, with four others being pronounced dead in the wake of the chaos Wednesday.

The news comes shortly after Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced he would resign from his position effective Jan. 16.

