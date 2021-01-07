Report: US Capitol police officer dies after riots in DC Wednesday

Photo: PBS NewsHour / YouTube

WASHINGTON - An officer with U.S. Capitol Police has died Thursday, a day after a violent mob stormed the Capitol building.

CNN reports one of the officers who responded to the riots at the Capitol died Thursday. The nature of the officer's injuries was not immediately clear.

A US Capitol Police officer involved in the riots at the Capitol yesterday has died, according to two USCP sources — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 7, 2021

It's the fifth death associated with siege of the Capitol building so far, with four others being pronounced dead in the wake of the chaos Wednesday.

The news comes shortly after Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced he would resign from his position effective Jan. 16.