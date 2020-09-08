87°
Report: three people, police dog killed in Crowley shooting

3 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, March 23 2017 Mar 23, 2017 March 23, 2017 8:40 AM March 23, 2017 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image: KATC

CROWLEY – A Crowley Police officer was shot a K-9 police dog was killed late Wednesday night, local media reports.

According to KATC, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Josey Street in Crowley around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Louisiana State Police tell KATC that two other people were later found dead inside a home. A third body was found when troopers went to question someone KATC reports. 

LSP is investigating the shooting.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Read the full report on KATC.com

