Report: Texas, Oklahoma inquire about joining SEC
A major change for the Southeastern Conference could be on the horizon if a report from the Houston Chronicle is true.
Expansion has been a subject that surfaces from year to year and the Chronicle is reporting that both Texas and Oklahoma have reached out about joining the superconference.
The report sparks questions about how it would affect the stability of the Big 12 of which Texas and Oklahoma are currently part of. The teams first joined the Big 12 when the league was established in 1994.
Greg Sankey, an SEC commissioner, said "We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people," according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy.
