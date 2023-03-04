Latest Weather Blog
Report: Suspect identified in one of three New Orleans Mardi Gras shootings
UPDATE: According to the New Orleans Police Department, 21-year-old Eddie Dingle is wanted for second-degree murder after a shooting on St. Charles Avenue.
WWL-TV reports that shooting happened on Mardi Gras.
NEW ORLEANS - Over the course of Mardi Gras Day, New Orleans Police responded to three separate shootings that involved at least eight victims.
Police say an altercation between several people ended in a double shooting near a New Orleans parade route on Mardi Gras Day.
According to a report from the New Orleans Advocate, two men were shot around 3:30 p.m. near the corner of Union and Carondelet Streets. It's about a block from the city's route where krewes like Rex and Zulu roll down St. Charles Avenue.
The report says one victim was struck in the head and is in critical condition. The second victim was hit in the leg and is in stable condition.
Police told the Advocate a fight amongst 10-12 people proceeded the shooting. The shooter reportedly fled the scene, evading officers.
Crowds in the area scrambled for cover after the shots rang out, however no other injuries have been reported.
A second shooting was reported a short distance away, less than an hour later.
A man was reportedly shot twice near Second Street and St. Charles Avenue just after 4 p.m. and transported to a hospital, according to another report. His condition was not disclosed.
Police at the scene again attributed the gunfire to a fight that got out of hand.
The suspected shooter escaped, however a person connected to the fight has been detained.
A third shooting took place Tuesday night in the Lower 9th Ward. According to the New Orleans Advocate, two people were killed and as many as three others are injured.
