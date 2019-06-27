85°
Report: Stolen car left on road caused fiery Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge crash

3 hours 48 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 June 27, 2019 6:45 AM June 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

LAPLACE - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to the fiery crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police say an abandoned car was left on the bridge, WWL-TV reports. The car was stolen from Kenner.

Law enforcement closed the westbound lanes but had the roadway back open around 7:30 a.m. after clearing the scene.

Authorities say the crash happened as an oncoming car hit the abandoned vehicle. The second car then hit a third vehicle. Two of the three cars involved caught fire. Minor injuries were reported.

The identity of the man arrested for his involvement hasn't been released at this time. 

