Report: State will allow Saints to have fans at Superdome in week 3; team awaiting city approval

NEW ORLEANS - The state has reportedly given the New Orleans Saints permission to allow fans back at the Superdome during week three of the regular season, though the team is still awaiting approval from the city.

According to Nola.com, state officials have cleared the team to host fans at the stadium when the Green Bay Packers visit on Sept. 27. An email regarding the decision went out out to Saints season ticket holders Tuesday.

"While fan attendance will require both state and local approval, now that we've received the first set of approvals required to have fans in attendance, we're taking this opportunity to share critical information related to game day capacity, seat assignments and ticketing," the email said. "We continue to have positive dialogue with city officials on how and when to accommodate fans safely."

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said her office was reviewing the plan but had not made a decision on the matter as of Tuesday.

"The plan looks great, as far as when we’re ready for that, but we’re not there now," Cantrell told Nola.com.

The team said it will plan to start the season with a "partial attendance policy" for regular season games where fans are allowed to attend.

Last week, Governor Edwards extended phase two of the state's reopening plan another two weeks, through Sept. 11.