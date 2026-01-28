53°
REPORT: St. Amant High senior deported to Guatemala after going to dad's immigration hearing

8 hours 59 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 7:55 AM January 28, 2026 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT — A newspaper is reporting that a St. Amant High School student seeking asylum in the United States was deported to Guatemala last week after attending an immigration hearing with her father.

The Advocate, citing the student and her friends, reported Wednesday that Maria Bolvito, a senior at St. Amant High, was detained by federal agents last week.

“I felt sad,” Bolvito texted to The Advocate from Guatemala. “I didn’t want to leave yet.” Bolvito recently turned 18.

Federal immigration agents say they are targeting "the worst of the worse" for deportation if they are not in the country legally. Bolvito came to the U.S. when she was 10.

“I can tell you she’s not a criminal — she’s just a regular girl who wants to have friends,” a teacher who asked to be unnamed said. “She’s loved by so many people, and she’s so missed.”

The newspaper reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not confirm Bolvito's deportation and an Ascension Parish Schools spokesperson referred the paper's questions to law enforcement.

