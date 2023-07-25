Latest Weather Blog
Report: Slidell skydiver instructor died before impact
SLIDELL – A skydiving instructor, who died during a tandem jump, died before hitting the ground.
An autopsy performed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office showed that 58-year-old Bejamin Leroy Crowell died from heart disease and critical coronary artery disease before hitting the ground, WWL reports.
"Other forensic evidence confirms he was deceased before impact, although his body did sustain injury from striking the ground and his student, who landed atop him," Coroner Charles Preston released in a statement.
Crowell lost consciousness shortly after jumping from the plane on Sunday around 11 a.m. on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell. He was performing a tandem jump with a trainee, who was injured and airlifted from the scene.
Trending News
Crowell's main parachute did not open, causing the backup parachute to deploy. However, it is unknown at this time if the second parachute opened properly.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD says East Baton Rouge owes state nearly $1M for damage caused...
-
La. Superintendent of Education meets with controversial political organization to discuss current...
-
Deputies searching for men who attempted to break into Ponchatoula home
-
Board drops all death row inmates' names from docket, delaying possibility of...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Charges dropped against convicted sex offender accused of raping juvenile