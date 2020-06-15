93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Several NFL players, including Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott, test positive for coronavirus

3 hours 14 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 June 15, 2020 12:11 PM June 15, 2020 in News
Source: NFL Network
By: WBRZ Staff

ARLINGTON, TX - Multiple players on both of the NFL's Texas-based teams have tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that several members of the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans have recently tested positive for the virus. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly among those who tested positive.

The news comes just a month after the league began allowing teams to reopen their facilities on a limited basis. None of those infected are believed to have been in their team facilities recently.

Though the NFL has not yet allowed players to return for offseason exercises, the league laid out protocols for players' return to facilities just last week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days