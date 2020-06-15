Report: Several NFL players, including Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott, test positive for coronavirus

ARLINGTON, TX - Multiple players on both of the NFL's Texas-based teams have tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that several members of the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans have recently tested positive for the virus. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly among those who tested positive.

From the #Cowboys: “Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees.” https://t.co/856iWo3sxF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

The news comes just a month after the league began allowing teams to reopen their facilities on a limited basis. None of those infected are believed to have been in their team facilities recently.

Though the NFL has not yet allowed players to return for offseason exercises, the league laid out protocols for players' return to facilities just last week.