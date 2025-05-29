Report: SEC increases fines to $500k for rushing fields and courts

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference eliminated their escalating fine system for students rushing the field and court and instead will impose a $500,000 static fine, ESPN reported.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that the motivation came from punishing the field rushing regardless of it being the "first time or 18th time."

The conference can also waive the fine if the visiting team and officials can get into the locker room before fans descend.