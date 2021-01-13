Report: SEC expected to play baseball schedule as planned in 2021

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference is not expected to make any significant changes to the structure of its baseball season in 2021.

According to D1baseball.com, SEC athletic directors approved a normal structure for the upcoming baseball season.

BREAKING: @SEC athletic directors have approved a normal baseball season structure for this spring. No change to the conference schedule. ADs also voted to increase the #SEC travel roster from 27 to 30 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 13, 2021

This is a developing story.