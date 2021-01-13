45°
Report: SEC expected to play baseball schedule as planned in 2021

Wednesday, January 13 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference is not expected to make any significant changes to the structure of its baseball season in 2021.

According to D1baseball.com, SEC athletic directors approved a normal structure for the upcoming baseball season. 

