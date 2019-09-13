73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report says carbon emissions from airlines are growing fast

34 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 6:57 AM September 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

A new report says U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency.

The International Council on Clean Transportation said Thursday that carbon dioxide emissions and fuel-burning rose seven percent from 2016 to 2018, overshadowing a three percent gain in fuel efficiency. The report's authors say airlines could reduce emissions and fuel consumption more than 25 percent by buying newer planes and filling them with more passengers.

Airlines have been buying new planes, but they usually keep planes for many years to hold down costs. New airliners can carry sticker prices of more than $100 million.

The report ranks Frontier the most efficient among the 11 largest U.S. airlines because of new Airbus jets. JetBlue ranks last.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days