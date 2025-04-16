71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Saints win lawsuit against alleged descendant of French royalty claiming family owns team's logo

17 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 10:48 AM April 16, 2025 in News
Source: NOLA.com
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — According to reporting by NOLA.com, the New Orleans Saints' fleur-de-lis logo is still theirs to use.

The team recently faced a lawsuit by Michel Messier, a self-proclaimed member of French royalty who said he and his family own the rights to the Saints' logo design.

In the lawsuit, Messier claimed he was a "direct descendant of the Kings of France (Scotland, Aragon and Castille)." NOLA.com reported that Messier claimed his family owns the rights to the fleur-de-lis design.

However, he lost the case in the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board at the Federal Circuit.

Judges said in their ruling that Messier lacked enough of an argument to present an appeal. According to trademark law, Messier had to show he suffered an imminent injury caused by the Saints.

Trending News

According to NOLA.com, the court emphasized that his family doesn't sell merchandise that uses the fleur-de-lis design and he isn't involved in football so no damage was caused.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days