Report: Saints trade Rashid Shaheed to Seattle Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks, reports say.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the trade on Tuesday.

Shaheed was signed by the Saints in undrafted free agency in 2022 and spent his entire career to this point in New Orleans, netting a total of 1,844 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Trade! The Saints are sending WR Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/pDB42vAPCB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2025

The Seahawks will send the Saints a 2026 fourth and fifth-round pick in exchange for the receiver, according to Nick Underhill.