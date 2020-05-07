Report: Saints to open 2020 season against Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Photo: USA Today

NEW ORLEANS - Reports say the Saints' first game of the regular season will feature the highly anticipated meeting between legendary quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

According to Saints reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans will open its season against Brady and his new team: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the first of at least two meetings between Brees and Brady planned for the 2020 season, with the two now being divisional rivals in the NFC South.

Source: Saints to open season against Bucs, and some other highlights from the 2020 schedule https://t.co/Dc0arCpQdV via @NOdotFootball — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 7, 2020

The full NFL schedule for 2020 will be released Thursday night.

Brees holds a 3-2 record against Brady in head-to-head meetings, with two of those wins coming during Brees' time with the Chargers and the third during the Saints' 2009 Super Bowl season.