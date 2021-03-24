Report: Saints soon to close deal with Harrah's Casino parent company to rename Superdome

NEW ORLEANS - The Superdome in New Orleans could have a new name this year.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Saints will soon close a deal with Caesers Entertainment, Inc., a company known its popular Las Vegas casino and locally as the owner of Harrah's, for a 20-year agreement to the building's naming rights.

In July the naming-rights deal will expire for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

With reports on the issue going around the Saints say that nothing official has happened yet.

"Mercedes-Benz is currently under contract until July of this year as the naming rights partner," said Greg Bensel, the Saints' Senior Vice-President of Communications and Broadcasting. "We do not have anything official to report as there is not a signed deal with any company at this time. We continue to have conversations with numerous interested companies."