REPORT: Saints QB Derek Carr dealing with shoulder injury; availability for this season in doubt

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints have a new hurdle to clear heading into the NFL draft in less than two weeks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that QB Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that has the potential to sideline him this season.

The #Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say.



Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery. pic.twitter.com/QNdc9ipE8P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2025

The Saints currently have the 9th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. The draft is from Thursday, April 24-Saturday, April 26, and will air on WBRZ.