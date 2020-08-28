Report: Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson diagnosed with coronavirus

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

NOLA.com reports Benson, 73, is receiving medical care daily but is doing well. She is said to have tested positive for the virus within the past couple weeks.

It's unclear what Benson's symptoms were as of Friday.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton was the first person in the Saints organization to test positive for the virus in March. In recent weeks, a handful of Saints players tested positive for the virus, though those tests are now believed to have been false positives.