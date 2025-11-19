82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: Saints mutually agree to part ways with wide receiver Brandin Cooks

2 hours 16 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 November 19, 2025 11:27 AM November 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Nick Underhill at neworleans.football.

Underhill said Cooks will head to waivers, where a team can claim him. If he clears waivers, Cooks will become a free agent. 

In 10 games this year, Cooks had 19 catches for 165 yards on just 25 targets. 

Trending News

From 2014 to 2016, Cooks caught 215 passes for 2,861 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Saints. He played for a mix of the Patriots, Rams, Texans and Cowboys for the next several years before returning to New Orleans in 2025. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days