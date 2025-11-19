82°
REPORT: Saints mutually agree to part ways with wide receiver Brandin Cooks
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Nick Underhill at neworleans.football.
Underhill said Cooks will head to waivers, where a team can claim him. If he clears waivers, Cooks will become a free agent.
In 10 games this year, Cooks had 19 catches for 165 yards on just 25 targets.
From 2014 to 2016, Cooks caught 215 passes for 2,861 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Saints. He played for a mix of the Patriots, Rams, Texans and Cowboys for the next several years before returning to New Orleans in 2025.
